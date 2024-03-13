There will be no elections if MK Party and Jacob Zuma are not on the ballot, Bonginkosi Khanyile threatens

The Umkhonto weSizwe (MKP) Party Youth President Bonginkosi Khanyile says all hell will break loose if former president Jacob Zuma and the newly formed party were not allowed on the ballot paper come election day in May. Khanyile addressed the media on Wednesday in the Johannesburg CBD, where he was commenting about the legal battle with the African National Congress (ANC) over the trademark and registration of MKP, the party's list to parliament, and the MKP youth league's future.

"If they remove the MKP and President Zuma from the ballot as the face of the campaign and try to take our rights, there won't be elections in South Africa," he said. He also announced Zuma as the party's presidential candidate ahead of the elections. He said they were prepared and fearless, and they were willing to lay down their lives if Zuma and the MKP were removed from the ballot paper.

The 2024 elections will be held on May 29. His comments come after President Cyril Ramaphosa sent a stern warning to those threatening violence ahead of the elections that they will be arrested by law enforcement agencies. The ANC also warned against threats by Visvin Reddy of the MKP in KwaZulu-Natal, who was seen on social media making threats if the party was not allowed to contest the elections

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has also warned the MK party against threats of violence. During the briefing, Khanyile urged the youth members to stay away and not fight the party's parliamentary list. He also warned them not to stage a protest against the list. "If you are in the youth league, I am commanding you now, stay away from the parliamentary list, stay away, allow them to put whoever they want to put. Even if they don't put me on the list, it's okay," he said.