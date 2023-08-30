‘This is a people’s party,’ says Magashule of his new party

Former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has described the African Congress for Transformation (ACT) as a people’s party and not a party of leaders.

The new party was officially launched in Soweto and there were more than 100 people who witnessed the launch of the ACT. Addressing the media, Magashule has told his new members and supporters that the new kid on the block (ACT) was the “people’s party” and not a party of leaders. He said the party planned to bring the needed changes to the people of South Africa as well as the political landscape. Other plans are to contest the 2024 elections.

He said the political party under the theme: Transformation for Solidarity, Freedom and Prosperity, was about action and not only talking, hence their name is ACT. He said that there has been thorough consultation with activists, and political leaders, including former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma. Magashule said that their current leadership was interim and they plan to convene their congress in October to unveil other “well-known” candidates in the party.

However, Magashule said he was not against the ANC, but certain people who are moving the party away from its core values and principles. Following comments by ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, Magashule said he won’t be respond to him for the sake of peace. “I won’t respond to him because it won’t be nice,” he said. He further invited the ANC to come on board as a party to work together to ensure that the interests of the citizens are well taken care of.

In his address, Magashule cleared rumours that he was going to join the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and African Radical Economic Transformation Alliance (ARETA) as part of the political transition and transformation, saying he was part of the ACT. He said they will fight against economic exclusion, teenage pregnancy, gender-based violence, crime, racism and corruption. [email protected]