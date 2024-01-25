‘This is another Nhlanhla Lux stunt’: EFF dismisses allegations of assault against Ngizwe Mchunu

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in KwaZulu-Natal dismissed allegations of attacking and assaulting the former Ukhozi FM presenter, Ngizwe Mchunu, saying this was just another "Nhlanhla Lux project" to create a political stir. Speaking to IOL, the EFF provincial communicator, Maswi Blose, slammed the allegations against his party, noting rumours on social media without any evidence.

“The EFF was not involved in attacking Ngizwe Mchunu; we just see rumours on social media with no credibility. We view this as another Nhlanhla Lux incident who claimed that the EFF bombed his house,” Blose said. Mchunu has opened a case of assault against men who attacked him during a media briefing in Durban on Tuesday. In a now-viral video, a group of men can be seen dragging and kicking chairs, tables, and cameras into the floor in a bid to interrupt the proceedings.

It is alleged that the men were members of the EFF. The briefing was to provide a decisive resolution on the current status quo of the programme on February 10 at Moses Mabhida Stadium. The EFF is set to hold a manifesto at Moses Mabhida Stadium on February 10. It is part of the party’s election campaign ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Earlier this month, Mchunu threatened and vowed to prevent the party leader Julius Malema from holding a rally in KZN, stating that he would not enter the stadium while he was still alive. “Uyongena ngifile,” Mchunu said that will happen over his dead body. "I can never allow this country and continent to have a political god like you; you are a political devil, not a political god, he said.

Mchunu blamed Malema for strong-arming JAC Motors in KZN into withdrawing his sponsored vehicle, while the dealership said it did so due to Mchunu's "tribalistic" utterances against Malema. Malema has since dismissed claims that he was involved in any talks with the car dealership to end their car sponsorship with him. [email protected]