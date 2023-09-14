This is how Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi will be buried on Saturday

While expectations are that Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi will be buried at night as per the Zulu traditional burial rights for an Inkosi (chief), his family says he will, in fact, be buried in broad daylight. The acting chief of the Buthelezi clan, Mpikayise Buthelezi, said considering that this will be a special official funeral, the burial will be two-fold.

The process would get off the ground on Friday after regiments from the Buthelezi clan fetch the Mangosuthu’s body from the mortuary in the nearby town of Ulundi. “Amabutho (regiments) will be there to bring him home for the last time before he is laid to rest in the family’s cemetery,” Mpikayise explained. An opportunity will also be given to the state to play its part at the Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi regional stadium.

“As you know, this is a state funeral, the platform at the stadium will be theirs to conduct the funeral according to their protocols. “The army would then transport Inkosi from the stadium back to home and once they are done, Amabutho will take over to bury him according to the culture of the Buthelezis,” he added. Mpiyakhe added that while they can divulge that he would be buried in the family cemetery, they would not divulge who he would lie next to in the cemeteries.