This is where most of the alleged corruption in municipalities happens

Head of the Hawks Godfrey Lebeya has given an indication of where most of the corruption was happening in municipalities. Lebeya listed a number of municipalities in different provinces where the unit was investigating corruption.

In his briefing to members of the National Assembly’s portfolio committee on co-operative governance and traditional affairs on Tuesday Lebeya said most of the cases of corruption were in the North West, Mpumalanga, Free State, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. In the North West there were municipalities with more cases of corruption being investigated. In Motlasana municipality the Hawks were investigating 14 corruption cases. It was followed by Rustenberg where the unit was probing nine corruption cases and in Dr Kenneth Kaunda municipalities eight cases were under investigation.

In the Free State the Hawks have got teams conducting investigations in different municipalities. In Maluti-a-Phofung municipality there were 13 corruption cases under investigation. It was followed by Matjhabeng where there were six corruption cases and in Mafube there were five cases and Masilonyana and Moqhaka municipalities each had four cases. In Gauteng the Hawks were investigating 20 cases in Tshwane and in the City of Johannesburg there were seven cases of corruption.

In Ekurhuleni there were four cases while in Lesedi and Sedibeng municipalities there were three cases of corruption in each municipality under investigation. In Mpumalanga the Hawks were probing 10 corruption cases at Dr JS Moroka municipality. In Emalahleni there were five cases and there were four cases in Govan Mbeki municipality.

In Dipaleseng municipality they were also investigating four cases. In Limpopo the Hawks were probing five cases in Mopani municipality, three cases in Vhembe district municipality, two cases in Greater Giyani municipality and two cases in Greater Sekhukhune municipality. In KwaZulu-Natal there were four corruption cases under investigation in eThekwini, three in Msunduzi, two in Harry Gwala and another two in Mpofana.

In the Western Cape there were six cases in Witzenberg municipality and three in Knysna. Lebeya said in the Northern Cape there were four corruption cases being investigated at Nama-Khoi municipality, two in Sol Plaatje and another two in Renosterberg municipality.