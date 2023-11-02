Thousands of young people to receive appointment letters from Panyaza Lesufi

Thousands of Gauteng job seekers will receive their appointment letters on Saturday at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg, Johannesburg. Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi announced that successful job seekers would receive their much-anticipated employment letters.

“Congratulations to those who will get their appointment letters,” he said. Lesufi said that they were finalising the selection process for almost 4,000 other posts that were advertised on June 16. “So it’s not the end of the road,” he stated. The appointment letters are for those who will work as Crime Prevention Wardens, civic education ambassadors, Early Childhood Development practitioners, and building inspectors.

The Nasi Ispani initiative is part of the Gauteng provincial government’s project to fight against unemployment in the province. This comes after Lesufi handed over 50,000 employment offers to job applicants in July at Orlando Stadium in Soweto. Addressing the crowd, he stated why the handover had to be done in a stadium and publicly acknowledged.

He said it was to prevent any possible corruption in letters being handed over to other people’s friends or relatives. “We didn’t want to do it in the corners and offices because people can take your appointment letter and give it to their friends. “We didn’t want to do it via email because emails can be hijacked and sent to the wrong people. We want to do it here, open to everyone,” said Lesufi.

In addition, Lesufi promised that his government would deliver about 6,000 job opportunities every month until 2024 to fight against corruption, lawlessness, poverty, and unemployment. This is to equip the youth with skills and expertise that will enable them to become more productive as well as better understand their skills in their fields. [email protected]