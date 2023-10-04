Tributes pour in for Professor Hoosen Jerry Coovadia

He has been described by his former colleagues as a giant in the medical fraternity who spent his life fighting for justice, freedom and democracy.

Deputy Minister of Health Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo has led tributes for late Professor Hoosen Jerry Coovadia who died on Wednesday.

Dhlomo said Coovadia was an icon in the medical field and his role in the Struggle for freedom will not be forgotten.

“What a teacher, a great stalwart and our Struggle icon. May his soul rest in peace. Indeed, he fought at all fronts, academic, political and socially. An advocate for social justice,” said Dhlomo.

The Islamic Medical Association of South Africa also paid tribute to Coovadia, saying he was an icon.