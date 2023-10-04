Tributes pour in for Professor Hoosen Jerry Coovadia

Deputy Minister of Health Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo has led tributes for late Professor Hoosen Jerry Coovadia who died on Wednesday.
He has been described by his former colleagues as a giant in the medical fraternity who spent his life fighting for justice, freedom and democracy.
Dhlomo said Coovadia was an icon in the medical field and his role in the Struggle for freedom will not be forgotten.
“What a teacher, a great stalwart and our Struggle icon. May his soul rest in peace. Indeed, he fought at all fronts, academic, political and socially. An advocate for social justice,” said Dhlomo.
The Islamic Medical Association of South Africa also paid tribute to Coovadia, saying he was an icon.
“Prof Jerry was an icon, a role model and an inspiration to all of us,” said Dr Faisal Suliman, the president of the Islamic Medical Association of South Africa.
The medical journal, Lancet described Coovadia many years ago as a giant in the health sector.
Coovadia has been in the medical sector for many years. His contribution has been acknowledged over the years.
He has received several awards in his honour, including from late former president Nelson Mandela.
His work in the HIV/Aids sector has also been well documented.
