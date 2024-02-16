Tshwane residents gloomy over DA governance ahead of elections

Some City of Tshwane residents are not happy with the way the Democratic Alliance (DA) is governing the city and how it prioritises the interests of the people. This is according to residents of Hammanskraal who complain about suffering from an unfit water supply and a lack of adequate service delivery.

Many told IOL that the DA does not prioritise townships as they do suburban communities. They said the governing style of the official opposition does not represent what most of them want on matters pertaining to provision of proper roads, electricity, economic growth and opportunities, as well as safety and security. The lack of service delivery did not start under the DA-led local government in Tshwane, they said, but they believed things were now worse since they took office three years ago.

The DA is expected to launch its 2024 elections manifesto in Pretoria this weekend. A resident, who did not want to be named, told IOL that the services under the party had been unbearable, stating that even crime had increased. “There’s no service delivery in townships. Two weeks back, the President was in Mamelodi where he was welcomed by a lot of rubbish, filth, and sewage running through the streets.

“He said it himself that there is no good governance in Tshwane,” she said. Last year, the community of Hammanskraal suffered a devastating blow when the cholera outbreak hit the area in May. The disease has claimed more than 30 lives and left others with serious illness.

This was due to the Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Plant being neglected and not serviced. According to the resident, they have written letters to the municipality to address the matter, but they were failing to help. The municipality said they would ensure that the water crisis in Tshwane was resolved.

Mayor Cilliers Brink said the City had been discussions on how it planned to upgrade the wastewater plant. Brink, in responding to Ramaphosa’s criticism of the DA’s running of Tshwane, said the president should instead worry about load shedding, land grabs and job losses in a failing economy. A Mamelodi resident, who also did not want to be identified, said he wished to have the same services Cape Town residents were afforded.

“I mean, the DA claims to govern better where it governs, but honestly, in Pretoria, we don’t see that. We are in trouble, but let’s hope for the better,” he said. In Ekurhuleni municipality, residents of Thembisa embarked on a violent service delivery protest that erupted, with angry residents blocking roads with burning tyres, rocks, and heavy metal objects in protest over “expensive” rates, taxes, and high electricity bills. The municipal offices in Rabasotho were also burned down. The protest was allegedly fuelled by then Mayor Tania Campbell’s failure to pitch for a meeting where residents wanted to discuss service delivery issues.

She instead sent her mayoral committee members. Residents made it clear that they did not want her anymore. She apologised to Thembisa residents for not addressing their grievances, but later was voted out as the mayor. In Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, DA mayor, Retief Odendaal, was also removed from office due to not delivering services to the communities.

However, in Cape Town, many have also complained about the DA neglecting townships and focusing on the city and suburbs. DA leader John Steenhuisen has so far hailed the governance of his party in Cape Town and all other cities that the party governs. Steenhuisen also called on the people of South Africa to vote for the DA in their numbers.

The removal of the DA mayor in Nelson Mandela Bay comes after the ANC-EFF coalition removed its mayors in Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, West Rand, and Mogale City. In Johannesburg, Kabelo Gwamanda, from Al-Jama-ah, took over from his party colleague, Thapelo Amad. This was after Mpho Phalatse of the DA was removed through a motion of no confidence in January last year.