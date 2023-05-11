US ambassador under fire over public utterances on SA, Russia

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says he will write to the US Ambassador to South Africa, Reuben Brigety, for more information on his allegations that the country had supplied Russia with weapons. The US ambassador came under fire from former finance minister Tito Mboweni and the spokesperson for the Department of International Relations and Co-operation, Clayson Monyela.

Mboweni called for respect from the US ambassador, saying Brigety’s remarks would affect the rand. He said the statement by the US ambassador was reckless. UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said there was no need for President Cyril Ramaphosa to set up an inquiry into the matter by a retired judge.

He said Ramaphosa should ask Defence Minister Thandi Modise and State Security Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni to brief him on the matter. Mashaba said Ramaphosa must come clean on the naval ship from Moscow that docked in the Western Cape last December, when arms and ammunition were allegedly loaded. Ramaphosa told Parliament earlier that the matter was being looked into. This was after he said an independent investigation into the matter would be conducted and would be led by a retired judge.

Mashaba said it was clear from Brigety’s remarks that South Africa was siding with Russia in the war in Ukraine. “I will also be writing to the US ambassador to request that they share any information regarding the allegation with the South African people. Should the allegations prove to be true, this will assist the South African people to hold Ramaphosa’s government to account,” said Mashaba. Monyela said Brigety’s conduct was not warranted.

He said there were discussions between the two countries on this issue and there was agreement how it would be handled. He said the Department of Defence and the Presidency were on top of the matter. Mboweni said Brigety’s remarks were reckless and threatened to destabilise the economy.