Visvin Reddy: The political chameleon who turned into MK Party’s biggest KZN cheerleader

Visvin Reddy has always been persuasive and articulate. His TikTok platform is a testament to this, boasting over 50,000 followers and more than 300,000 likes. However, opinions vary regarding his political consistency; some describe him as a political party hopper.

He began his political career at a young age as a co-founder of the Minority Front, a party advocating for Indian interests. He has since come full circle and now, as a vocal MK Party member, he claims he is not Indian. Before dismissing this as irony, it is worth noting there may be logic in what might initially seem like the ramblings of an attention-seeking politician.

"I face this every day. Some label me just another Gupta or an Indian proxy. Let's address the elephant in the room: I do not consider myself Indian. I was indoctrinated by apartheid, joining the Minority Front when I was young. Apartheid divided us by assigning areas, schools, and identities. They did the same with Africans. I am proudly South African, and those propagating this notion of being Indian are reverting to apartheid thinking. Many so-called Indians embrace this identity when it suits them and identify as black when it benefits them. I refuse to do that; I am proudly South African," Reddy explains. Do his words carry weight? Opinions are divided.

After all, are we not the 'rainbow nation'? Is KZN not a cultural melting pot? As we reflect on this, Reddy calls the waiter over. "Is the water in a glass or plastic bottle? Is it mountain water? Bottled at the source or treated?" he asks.

The waiter appears flustered. Little known fact: Reddy was in the water business and is well-versed in this area. He expounds on the benefits of glass-bottled water, which retains its original composition and benefits, unlike water in plastic bottles which degrades within an hour on the shelf.

Thus, he orders mountain water in a glass bottle. Impressed by his knowledge, I follow suit. Reddy is a natural salesman—charming and persuasive, traits that no doubt make him a valuable asset to any political party.

"We need to shift our mindset and move beyond divisive politics. Our identity as South Africans should come first. There is nothing wrong with celebrating our cultural heritage, but it should not define us. We should define ourselves as South African, and that is what attracts me to the MK Party," he continues. However, it is early days. The MK Party, still in its infancy and backed by Jacob Zuma, is not yet ready to be a major political player, despite its strong start in popularity polls.

The latest Ipsos poll shows the MK Party enjoys 8.4% support, supporting analysts' predictions that it would detract from both ANC and EFF support. This is despite the party not showcasing any real leadership faces in its campaign, except for Zuma, highlighting his enduring influence. Reddy admits it was Zuma who drew him to the MK Party.

"I have always supported President Zuma, and when he launched this party, I knew it would be my political home. MK is the only party not controlled by white monopoly capital and I see it as the only party capable of displacing the ANC, which is necessary," Reddy states. Yet, his loyalty to the MK Party is not guaranteed. "If MK fails to deliver on its manifesto promises, I will leave. That's the nature of our democracy. People should hold their parties accountable. That is why as president of the African Democratic Change party, we realised as a small party we couldn't make a significant impact in Parliament. Our voices can only be heard if we join larger ones, and for me, that was MK. Otherwise, small parties just create employment for a few people for five years with great benefits and no impact," he adds.

On his way out, a man in an ANC T-shirt approaches him excitedly. "Hey, comrade, I follow you on TikTok. I love what you do, and I want you to know, don't worry, I support MK and will be voting for MK!" he exclaims. "In full ANC colours?" I inquire.

"Yes, yes! But don't be shocked. Many ANC members support us. Just today at a community event, the secretary of the ANC branch told me she is voting for MK but must appear to be ANC, otherwise, the water tanker won't visit her area," Reddy reveals. This insight into political dynamics is a testament to Reddy's intricate understanding of community and political engagement. Despite criticisms, his commitment to community upliftment is undeniable, a sentiment echoed by many, including those within the ANC.

"Visvin is a hard worker, driven by community upliftment, and that's undeniable," they say. "I'm here not for myself. I don't need government money. I'm a hard worker, a businessman with enough to provide a basic life for my family. I'm not a millionaire. If I were after a political career, I wouldn’t have declined an offer from the DA to become an MP in 1999. I'm passionate about changing lives, and I always will be," he concludes. As I bid farewell, I notice someone at the restaurant entrance wearing a full ANC T-shirt — Reddy's fan, no doubt ready to vote for MK.