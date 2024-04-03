No one can stop this MK Party Tsunami’, Visvin Reddy says outside court

Vocal MK Party backer Visvin Reddy’s case over his alleged incitement to cause violence was postponed on Wednesday and transferred from the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court to the Durban Regional Court. Presiding Magistrate Naresh Bhika said Reddy would appear before the Durban court on June 14.

Reddy, the deputy national elections co-ordinator for the uMkhonto weSizwe (Mk) Party, was charged with incitement to commit public violence following his speech at an MK Party rally in Shallcross last month. Reddy addressing supporters outside the Chatsworth Magistrates Court on Wednesday. Picture; Jehran Naidoo/ The Post He warned in the video clip that "this country will be turned into civil war the day MK is not allowed to campaign and to be on the ballot paper" for the May 29 elections. The clip went viral over the internet on social media sites like TikTok. Once the official court proceedings were done, Reddy and other MK Party members from the gallery made their way outside, where a crowd of supporters welcomed him.

He told supporters the charges against him were a result of taking the fight to the ANC. Presiding Magistrate Naresh Bhika said Reddy would appear before the Durban court on June 14. Picture: Jehran Naidoo/The Post “They say that I have been inciting violence. This is, of course, what they are saying and their charge against me. Having said that, I need to make the point that there is no attempt that is going to stop us; that will stop this tsunami from taking over South Africa. “The tsunami of MK is taking over this country in an amazing way and this is why the ANC is running scared. Ramaphosa and his cowards in the ANC, they know their days are numbered because the only party that will replace and remove the ANC from government is Umkhonto weSizwe Party led and supported by President Jacob Zuma,” Reddy said.

On Monday, Reddy told the POST he had addressed the rally as the president of African Democratic Change and his intention was not to incite violence. He claimed that at the time of the rally, he was explaining and only "cautioned" that if the MK Party was removed from the ballot paper, there would be repercussions. Reddy said he posted an apology on social media to make the context of what he had said clear.