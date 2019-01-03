Sport
Sport Highlights
Rashid Khan will be in action for the Durban Heat this week
4 December 2018 | The Mercury
More from Sport
World Wrestling Superstars director plans to revive his dreams
The event organiser and director of World Wrestling Superstars has, over the years, provided South Africa with exciting tournaments, world bouts and cage matches.25 November 2018 | The Post
Quick turn-around as Durban Heat eye first away scalp
Durban Heat heads to St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on Friday evening for a showdown with the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants.22 November 2018 | Daily News
GALLERY: Bafana hold Paraguay to a draw
Euphoric scenes played out at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Tuesday night after Bafana equalised against Paraguay in the 93rd minute of the match bringing the scores to a cool 1 - 1 by the final whistle.21 November 2018 | Daily News
Davidse thrilled by Gary Player’s invitation to join the stars in 'Golf and Giving'
Sunshine Tour professional Keenan Davidse was at home having dinner when he received a phone call informing him that Gary Player had personally invited him to join some of the biggest stars in golf, sport, entertainment and business playing in the Gary Player Invitational20 November 2018 | Daily News