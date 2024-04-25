The Bull looks to shut Loudmouth

The wrestling extravaganza is part of the Sunfest Multi Sporting Festival to be held at the Colosseum Reale in Roodeplaat, Tshwane on May 18. The man from Chatsworth will take the ring against a wrestler by the name of The Loudmouth, who will enjoy home-town support in the capital.

However, The Bull being the bull, remains his calm self who never dares to break character. “Loudmouth himself recently defeated a wrestler from the United Kingdom who goes by the name of Mitchelle Star. To win against overseas wrestlers you must be good. Therefore it will be interesting coming up against him (Loudmouth) in his home province,” said The Bull. JOSHUA ‘The Bull’ Chetty with an opponent at WrestleMonster six. | Supplied Reflecting on the Gqeberha event, The Bull said he is expecting his victory to open more doors for him in wrestling.

“This win opens up more doors. I did this for my country, South Africa. It was an honour representing my country. This win is very important and it actually means the world to me.This was the biggest match and win of my wrestling career,” he beamed. The Bull has vast experience in wrestling and is a regular name in the World Association of Wrestling South Africa (Wawsa) events. “I went up against Allessio, Zizou Middoux and The X-Terminator at Wrestle Monster five. These are international wrestling superstars. Zizou wrestled at R.O.H (Ring of Honour) and X-Terminator wrestled in the US and he has defeated ex-WWE superstar Jack Swagger and also fought Bobby Lashley,” said The Bull.

“I won the Champions of War Tournament in Johannesburg last year. I came up against the X-Terminator in the final and that win didn’t come without controversies since he (the X-Terminator) insisted that he kicked out at two but the CEO of Wawsa, Mark Beale came to the ring and declared me the winner.” The Bull says his ambition is to win more championships and awards and believes the gateway to that is to fight more international wrestlers. “I am always searching for bigger challenges. I want to wrestle in as many places and countries as possible. I want to go as far as my eyes can see,” he said.