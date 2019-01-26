Advertisement

Dogs are being targeted: Owner

Enough is enough, say concerned pet owners as dogs, particularly pit bulls, are being stolen to compete in illegal fighting. CHARLENE SOMDUTH shares the plight of one family, who are looking for their missing pet Casey, while another speak of their joy when they were reunited with their dog Mustang in a Durban township.

27 May 2018 | The Post
