Former South African makes Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide finals

Thangam Tammy Pather-Govender, will participate in the Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide finals next month in Dubai.
Pather-Govender, 50, who is formally from Merebank, currently resides in Saudi Arabia with her husband, Mohamed Rafik. She also has two sons, who are studying in South Africa.
The finals will be held from May 1 to 7. There will be 127 finalists from countries including Canada, Mexico, the United States and India.
“My decision to enter the pageant was driven by my passion for empowering married women across the globe and educating children in rural areas who don’t have resources to attend school,” said Pather-Govender.
“Winning the pageant would mean the world to me. It would be a validation of all the hard work, dedication and preparation I’ve put into this journey. It would be an opportunity to inspire others, especially young people, to pursue their dreams relentlessly and make a positive impact in their communities. Overall, winning the pageant would be a humbling experience that I would cherish and use as a stepping stone towards greater goals and aspirations.”
She said she was an author, educator, motivational speaker and life coach and the founder of Saudi Women in Motion.
Pather-Govender hopes to release her second book this month.
“My first book called Saiorse (which means Freedom in Irish) was released on Freedom Day in South Africa in 2021. I recently completed my second book, called Daisy Belle. It is co-authored with my sister, Nalini Naidoo, and niece, Sabashnie Govender. We hope to release the book on Freedom Day this year."
Pather-Govender hopes to win the crown.
“There are many elements in the competition and every participant will be recognised for something. The overall prize of the competition is a cash prize as well as a contract with Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh Khan. I want to win the crown.”