Former South African makes Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide finals

Pather-Govender, 50, who is formally from Merebank, currently resides in Saudi Arabia with her husband, Mohamed Rafik. She also has two sons, who are studying in South Africa.

The finals will be held from May 1 to 7. There will be 127 finalists from countries including Canada, Mexico, the United States and India.

“My decision to enter the pageant was driven by my passion for empowering married women across the globe and educating children in rural areas who don’t have resources to attend school,” said Pather-Govender.

“Winning the pageant would mean the world to me. It would be a validation of all the hard work, dedication and preparation I’ve put into this journey. It would be an opportunity to inspire others, especially young people, to pursue their dreams relentlessly and make a positive impact in their communities. Overall, winning the pageant would be a humbling experience that I would cherish and use as a stepping stone towards greater goals and aspirations.”