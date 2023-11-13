A night of nostalgic entertainment has been planned in aid of the Merebank Book Project which hopes to publish its community-driven historical book

The Merebank Book Project has confirmed that its Eastern Extravaganza, set for this week, is ready to go. Described as a night of musical nostalgia, the show will pay homage to, and celebrate, dance and music classics of yesteryear. It will feature 20 artistes including the likes of Satchu Annamalai, Tansen Nepaul, Jessica Krish, Shashi Singh and more.

The event aims to raise funds for the publication of the book, an initiative that is being undertaken by community activists from the late ’70s and early ’80s and onward. Jeveen Padayachee, the organising secretary for the project, said the idea is to compile a book to document the history and development of Merebank, through a community-sourced and driven project. Through various digital platforms such as WhatsApp and Facebook groups, a dedicated email address, Google Forms and the like, the group gathers historical information.

Padayachee said: “Our goal is to preserve and celebrate the rich cultural heritage, stories, and experiences of our neighbourhood. By documenting these narratives in a book, we aim to create a lasting legacy that can be shared with future generations. This is a not merely about writing a book. It is a social experiment to see how far a community would go to help itself.” He said the book project had also expanded into more of a community engagement and regeneration project with spin-offs like their Community Garden Project, the revival and renewal of a few sporting clubs based in the community, and a number of inter-schools initiatives that had taken place, among other successes. Padayachee said proceeds from tickets sold for the Eastern Extravaganza would go towards publishing the book and revitalising Merebank.