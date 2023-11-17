RECIPES: Try these three achar recipes that are easy to whip up and perfectly timed for pickle season

Food blogger and home chef Monowara Mohamed Bhamjee shares three recipes that are easy to prepare, whether for enjoying at home or even to help you with a side hustle to put a little extra cash in your purse. *Grated Mango Achar

Grated Mango Achar. Picture: Supplied STEP 1: 1 kg green mangoes Cut in half, seeds removed & partially peeled Pack on a tray with paper towels and leave to dry a bit for a few hours

Grate into a dish. Dab the grated mango with paper towels to remove excess liquid. Add 2 tsp (or to taste) salt

3 tbs brown sugar 2 tsp ground jeero 1 tsp fine dhania

4 tbs methi masala 1 - 2 tbs fine red chillies 1 tsp turmeric

⅓ cup white vinegar 1 tsp crushed red chilli powder Mix above well

Step 2. Picture: Supplied STEP 2: In a saucepan, add about ½ cup oil Add 2 tsp mustard seeds About 10 fresh garlic(grated)

Don't brown the garlic. 2 tbs green chillies(crushed) Mix well.

STEP 3: Pour over the mangoes and mix and pour into a container Keep it refrigerated. *Carrot Achar

STEP 1: 1 kg carrots (cut into sticks) A handful of Broccoli, cauliflower, baby corn and Mangetouts peas to give it a bit of colour (or use only carrots) Wash and drain well

Dry access water with paper towel To the Carrots add: 4 -5 tsp fine red chillies

4 -5 tbs methi masala (pickle) 1 heaped tsp salt 1 tsp fine dhania

½ tsp fine jeero ¼ tsp turmeric Mix above and keep aside

STEP 2: In a pot add 3 and ½ cups white vinegar and 1 and ¼ cups white sugar. Bring to boil and when the Sugar is dissolved make a paste with 4 heaped tbs Maizena and ½ cup vinegar Then add to the boiled vinegar and stir all the time till it thickens.

Pour this mixture over the carrots and mix well.. Vagaar. Picture: Supplied STEP 3: Make a vagaar In a small saucepan add

¼ cup oil 1 tsp mustard seeds 2 -3 whole green chilies (slivered)

1 heaped tsp crushed garlic A few curry leaves Braised a few minutes but add the garlic last and braised that only a few seconds. Do not brown the garlic

Then add the vagaar to the carrots *Mango Achar 1 kg small green mangoes (wash, peel and cut into small pieces or slices)

Try to get the young ones with the soft pip (pip removed) Add about 2 tbs rough salt and leave it to draw the salt for a few hours Drain and give it a slight rinse

Pat it dry and leave it Spread out in a big container on paper towels and covered with paper towels as well Top: try to use the ‘young’ mangoes with soft pip. Picture: Supplied STEP2: The next day, throw it onto a baking tray.

Cover with a net and leave it to dry. You can leave it for two days, but I was too impatient, so I put it in an airfryer and dried it on the lowest setting for 10 minutes. Not too long. Otherwise, it gets soft and loses its crunchiness. Stick to the tray if you don't want to make a mistake

Empty the mangoes into a dish If it needs salt, add salt to taste 2 to 3 tbs fine red chillies

5-6 tbs methi masala Mix well STEP 3: Warm 1 cup oil and cool down slightly before adding it to the mangoes and mix thoroughly

If you're not going to refrigerate it, then add enough oil to cover the mangoes Bottle and keep refrigerated Stir through it a few times to rotate the oily ones at the bottom.