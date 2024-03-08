Stars: A surprise message or visit from the past may be coming in for you

ARIES (March 21 – April 19) Dream big and watch as things unfold for you. The universe is lining things up and making things happen. There are changes coming up in the workplace that may feel uncomfortable but go with it. You may feel overwhelmed by new responsibilities. Just do your best. This will settle down. Lucky colour: mustard.

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20) New ideas are coming to fruition at last and there is a lot of creative thought around you. Think out of the box for a challenging situation. Try not to take sides in a family dispute. You may be asked for your viewpoint in a work dilemma. Stick to the facts. Watch your communication in a new relationship to safeguard your future. Lucky colour: olive.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20) You need to take time out to avoid burn out. Your stress levels may feel high this week so delegate where you can and don’t be afraid to ask for help. You may feel like things are just too much. Be open to clearing the air with someone who has hurt you. A surprise message or visit from the past may be coming in for you. Lucky colour: red.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22) There is a silver lining to every cloud and yours has arrived. Prosperity is on its way, so do what you can to make this happen. Watch your spending habits and budget accordingly. Treat yourself if you can to lift energy levels. A new special friendship is on the horizon for you. Lucky colour: lilac.

LEO (July 23 – August 22) It’s time to celebrate and enjoy friends and relationships. Good news is around you, as well as cause to celebrate. There are new beginnings for someone close to you. The start of something that you have been waiting for is here. Make your plans carefully so as not to overreach. Lucky colour: rust.

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22) Partnerships and alliances are in your circle this week. This could be personal, or work-related. Keep your friends close and your enemies closer. Try not to take things personally. Leave the past behind you when an old flame contacts you. Lucky colour: blue.

LIBRA (September 23 – October 22) Material prosperity comes with a price, so remember to build good karma if you can. Balance work and play this week. Spend some down time doing something you enjoy. Stand firm in your beliefs this week if you are challenged. Try not to judge a situation and let it go. Lucky colour: white.

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 21) Stand up for yourself and who you are. You may feel challenged and, in a corner, so stand firm. Spend time in introspection as old wounds resurface. A new romance is in your space, so go out and have fun. Don’t take life so seriously. Spirit is bringing you messages in your dream. Lucky colour: yellow.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21) Balance is important this week. That is balance between work and play. Find a spiritual mentor to help you to get back on track with your goals. Ask for guidance from spirit for a decision that needs to be made. Watch your energy this week and stay positive. Lucky colour: grey.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19) Get excited about life and look for the positives that are around you. Get help if you are feeling like you can’t cope. Money is coming in, so be patient. If you are self-employed, new contracts are in your space. It’s time to change the way you do things to shift energy. Lucky colour: black.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18) If you are feeling bored, then consider that you are going through a shift and that things need to change. Go with the flow but you also need to do the work. Put in new structures to make for a better way of working. Personal relationships are looking good for you, but you need to nurture these. Lucky colour: grape.

PISCES (February 19 – March 20) Be patient while things line up for you. The universe is making space for your needs, but you need to wait for this to happen. Look for things and people who inspire you. A good time to study something that is fulfilling to you. Be patient with the legal system as everything is working in your favour. Lucky colour: gold.