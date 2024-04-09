Merebank teen bags Miss Teenager Universe South Africa 2024 title

Lavanya Govender, of Merebank, was recently crowned Miss Teenager Universe South Africa 2024.
The grade 10 pupil defeated 70 contestants at the finale at the Sibaya Casino in Durban.
The excited teen said, “The minute I was chosen to compete in Miss Teen Universe South Africa, my preparation started. There were many aspects of the competition that we as delegates had to meet, for example, public choice votes, charity awareness campaigns, public appearances and presentations, and interview segments. All of these were reviewed right up until the final.”
Lavanya who has been modelling since the age of seven, said: "My dad suggested modelling. He felt it would boost my self-confidence. I entered my first pageant, Little Miss India South Africa, in 2018. I am now a professional model and I want to pursue it as a career. I aspire to hit the catwalk of Milan as a runway model.''
She said her dad, Sagaren, a spiritual leader and motivation coach; mom, Porsha, a salon owner; and sister, Tarika, a media studies undergraduate, had always supported and motivated her.
"They have encouraged me to strive for the best and to never give up. My strength also comes from my prayer and worship, and I am inspired by Mother Teresa. I hope to one day establish centres worldwide to inspire, uplift, and provide support to people just like the footprints left behind by her."
Lavanya said she advocated for women's and children's rights.
"I support a non-profit organisation and distribute sanitary towels in and around my community to restore school girls' respect and dignity. I'm also involved with giving hope and strength to children, who are cancer victims. I wish to continue these drives as children are the next generation."
She is preparing to compete in the global competition in Indonesia in September.
"I will be reflecting our spirit of ubuntu to everyone across the globe. I am extremely excited about this journey and hope to make my fellow South Africans proud by bringing home a victory,” said Govender.