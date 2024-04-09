Merebank teen bags Miss Teenager Universe South Africa 2024 title

The excited teen said, “The minute I was chosen to compete in Miss Teen Universe South Africa, my preparation started. There were many aspects of the competition that we as delegates had to meet, for example, public choice votes, charity awareness campaigns, public appearances and presentations, and interview segments. All of these were reviewed right up until the final.”

Lavanya who has been modelling since the age of seven, said: "My dad suggested modelling. He felt it would boost my self-confidence. I entered my first pageant, Little Miss India South Africa, in 2018. I am now a professional model and I want to pursue it as a career. I aspire to hit the catwalk of Milan as a runway model.''

She said her dad, Sagaren, a spiritual leader and motivation coach; mom, Porsha, a salon owner; and sister, Tarika, a media studies undergraduate, had always supported and motivated her.