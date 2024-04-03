Meet South Africa's first paraplegic driving instructor

VIRAN Maniram is South Africa’s first paraplegic driving instructor. He was awarded his instructor's licence by the MEC for Health in KwaZulu-Natal, Nomagugu Simelane.

Maniram, 45, of Anerley on the KZN South Coast, said he was involved in a car accident at age 17. “This resulted in a spinal injury, which led to me becoming paraplegic,” said Maniram. "I later passed my learner's test but I could not get my driver's licence because there was no driving school in the small town that had a modified car for me to take my test.

"I saved money and bought a second-hand car and had some special modifications done to allow me to drive it. In 2013, I used my car for my driver's test and I passed. Picture: Supplied "Other people from disadvantaged backgrounds with disabilities asked me how I got my licence as they could not afford or find a paraplegic driving school, so I decided to do a driver instructor course in 2021. I passed on my first attempt and became a qualified instructor in November of that year." His driving academy is called Magazis Learners and Driving Academy for the Disabled and is located in Anerley in Port Shepstone.

“Our principal funder is the National Lotteries Commission of South Africa. We are grateful for their funding and assistance in changing the lives of persons with disabilities." Viran Maniram awarded his instructor license by the KZN department of Health. Picture: Supplied He said since 2021, nine people got their learners and drivers licence through his school. “I believe nothing is impossible. God will never put you in a situation that you can't handle. It is all about a person's mindset because through anything, you can still obtain your dreams."