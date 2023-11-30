ONGOING sewer leaks and an unbearable stench in the Merebank area will see residents and The South Durban Community Environmental Alliance (SDCEA) stage a protest at the intersection of Badulla Drive, Byfield Road, and Basil February Road on Friday. Bongani Mthembu, air quality and health officer of the SDCEA, said the picket was directed at the Southern Waste Water Treatment Works (SWWTW) Plant in Merebank.

“We want to highlight the ongoing health hazards faced by the community and to express our dissatisfaction at the failure of the plant management and the eThekwini Water and Sanitation Department to implement a permanent solution to the sewer leaks. “This community has been grappling with health-related challenges for an extended period, and despite numerous engagements and discussions, a satisfactory resolution remains elusive. “We believe the picket will draw attention to the urgent need for effective action, demonstrate the unity of the affected communities, and foster a spirit of collaboration and dialogue between the community and the responsible authorities,” said Mthembu.

Ben Maistry, 59, of Surada Place, is a member of the Merebank Residents Association and the Merebank Civic Committee. He said the problem seemed to have gotten worse recently. “We have heard that some waste centres are dysfunctional in the eThekwini region and that a number of trucks are coming to this centre to dump their waste.

“It seems this centre does not have the capacity for the additional loads. “We have residents who have to live with a constant stench.” He said the stench mainly affected residents who lived in close proximity to the waste centre, including those in Umarkort Crescent, sambalpur Road, Dinapur Road and Rajmahal Road.

“Then there are the leaks which are happening intermittently across the whole of Merebank, The Navy area, at Cuttings Beach, and other surrounding areas. Local fishermen have no money for transport to fish elsewhere, Cuttings Beach is their only option. With the sewage leaks they cannot fish.” He said they have had meetings with the municipality over the years but the problems have persisted. Tony Kistan, 65, lives in Parbhani Road. He is also the spokesperson for the Merebank Alliance Forum which advocates for the needs of the community in Merebank.

“We have reports of raw sewage leaks daily. Where I stay it is not so bad, but a few houses down, the leaks are worse. People can’t breathe, they have constant nausea and loss of appetite. Many have experienced vomiting and discomfort. We believe it is linked to the constant stench and pollution. It is becoming a breathing ground for bacteria and infection. “It is also affecting family lifestyles, where we can’t invite family over or have functions at home because of the stench,” said Kistan. Mthembu said over the past few years the community had borne the brunt of having a sewer plant in their backyard.