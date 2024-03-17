Want to know who to vote for? Here are the premier candidates in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and Western Cape

With less than two months until South Africans cast their votes in the 2024 National and Provincial elections and decide on their leadership, several politicians have already announced their intentions to run for premier and revealed how they would govern the provinces if their respective parties win the elections. The elections will be held on May 29.

As the election campaigns take shape, here are the names you need to know in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), and the Western Cape. Provinces are often considered the most challenging territories to govern due to the diversity of political beliefs and structures they encompass, particularly for those who are not in the majority. Political parties, the African National Congress (ANC), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Democratic Alliance (DA), ActionSA, Patriotic Alliance (PA) and RISE Mzansi are going head-to-head for the premiership across the country.

In Gauteng, the list includes ANC's Panyaza Lesufi, EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, ActionSA’s Funzi Ngobeni, DA's Solly Msimanga, Rise Mzansi's Vuyiswa Ramokgopa, and the sushi king, Kenny Kunene for the Patriotic Alliance (PA). Gauteng is one of the most populated provinces which has about 15 million people and contributes almost 40% to South Africa's economy. In KwaZulu-Natal, the list includes the IFP’s Thami Ntuli, ANC’s Siboniso Duma, DA’s Chris Pappas, Hlongwane-Mhlongo for RISE Mzansi and Zwakele Mncwango for ActionSA.

KZN is described as one of the most “violent” provinces in the country, rife with political killings, drug-related violence, crime, and the infamous taxi wars. In the Western Cape, Axolile Notywala is RISE Mzansi’s premier candidate, PA President Gayton McKenzie is his party's premier candidate, and Angela Sobey for ActionSA. Alan Winde is the DA’s premier of the Western Cape. Western Cape, particularly Cape Town, is known allegedly for having two different types of situations - one where service delivery is rendered and another where service delivery is not available.

Meanwhile, in the Eastern Cape, Athol Trollip of ActionSA will take on the current premier Oscar Mabuyane, of the ANC. Most of the parties are in coalition in municipalities across the country. This comes as parties gather to unseat the ruling party from power. Many of the candidates raised concerns about how the ANC failed the people in its promises to make a better living for all.

However, they promised to make changes to the system if they win the elections. The changes promised varies from tackling water shortage, healthcare services, education, electricity, economic development, poor service delivery, high unemployment rate, and crimes. Despite the unemployment rate topping the list, service delivery is also a major issue for many communities, especially in rural areas where people are plunged into poverty.

This is where water, electricity, roads, and infrastructure are all not provided for. Talking to IOL, Njabulo Motaung from the Evaton in Emfuleni district in the south of Johannesburg, Gauteng said he lost trust in all the people who were gunning for premier because they were too busy to fix the situation in their communities. “Here in Emfuleni, there is no water, proper roads, and jobs. Imagine if you are sick and the ambulance cannot enter your area because of unbearable roads,” he said.

“I cannot begin to talk about how the youth are at home with their qualifications jobless! Do you think we still trust that education is the key to success? Young doctors are now unemployed, what is that?” Thandanani Ndlovu in Durban also shared the same story of not trusting the government and the leaders. He said Durban is in the hands of criminals who shot down people left, right, and centre, adding that safety was their top concern.