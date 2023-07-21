WATCH: ANCWL conference to continue despite delays in registration of North West delegates

Those tasked with overseeing the ANC Women's League (ANCWL) say women in the ruling party are eager to kick off their conference. ANCWL Task Team (NTT) national convenor Baleka Mbete told the media on Friday regarding the league's state of readiness that: "We are more than 90% ready to take off with our conference despite registration delays."

Mbete gave the league the green light to start proceedings of the much-anticipated 13th ANC Women’s League conference held at Nasrec. Up to 2,900 of the 3,100 delegates expected to attend have registered so far. However, delegates from the North West have been left in limbo as the province is yet to officially register and for its credentials to be approved.

The North West structure previously threatened its mother body with legal action following allegations of bogus delegates and in fighting. The court case was however now withdrawn, paving the way for delegates to register. Mbete meanwhile expressed confidence that the elective conference will sit this weekend.

“If need be, we can continue without them (North West),” she said. The conference, which was supposed to kick off last week, is expected to commence on Friday and end on Sunday, July 23 and will run under the theme: “Advancing decisive action towards the full liberation and emancipation of women.” At the time, it was postponed due to controversy around the credentials of members at branches across the country.

The league was also disbanded in April last year and a task team was set up to over see it. Providing clarity on claims that ANC NEC members were interfering with the affairs of the ANCWL, the League's fundraiser MaQueen Letsoha, denied any meddling in the league's affairs. She highlighted that the NEC members were merely deployed to the conference to ensure it's a success.