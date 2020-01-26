Durban - Son of former President Jacob Zuma, Duduzane Zuma stole the show again on Sunday when he arrived at an ANC rally in Port Shepstone.
Wearing a short-sleeved white shirt - which showed off his tattoos - and a black skinny pants, Zuma junior was a show stopper.
He arrived, with a squad of bodyguards in tow, shortly after the official programme started and the singing of the national anthem was in motion. The rally was part of the party's continued 108th birthday celebrations since it was formed in Mangaung in 1912.
Zuma walked to front of the stage at UGU Sport and Leisure Centre and the crowd went wild. They turned their attention away from the stage where prayers from different faiths were taking place and started taking selfies with him, to which he obliged.