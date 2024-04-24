WATCH LIVE: IOL’s Election Panel Discussion kicks off in KZN

The event promises to be an insightful and engaging event where political leaders will delve into crucial topics surrounding the upcoming elections.

The panellists are said to bring a plethora of visions and ideologies to the discussion set to take place at the Radisson Blu Hotel in uMhlanga.

Some of the panellists include the Inkatha Freedom Party’s KZN premier candidate Thami Ntuli, Chris Pappas of the Democratic Alliance, the African National Congress’ Nkosenhle Madlala, the Economic Freedom Fighters’ Magasela Mzobe, ActionSA’s Zwakele Mncwango, Rise Mzansi’s Nonkululeko Hlongwane-Mhlongo, but to name a few.

IOL deputy editor Lee Rondganger will facilitate the discussions with the representatives who have been nominated as the premier candidates.