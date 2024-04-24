WATCH LIVE: IOL’s Election Panel Discussion kicks off in KZN

IOL’s first Elections Panel Discussion takes place in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, on Wednesday morning.
The event promises to be an insightful and engaging event where political leaders will delve into crucial topics surrounding the upcoming elections.
The panellists are said to bring a plethora of visions and ideologies to the discussion set to take place at the Radisson Blu Hotel in uMhlanga.
Some of the panellists include the Inkatha Freedom Party’s KZN premier candidate Thami Ntuli, Chris Pappas of the Democratic Alliance, the African National Congress’ Nkosenhle Madlala, the Economic Freedom Fighters’ Magasela Mzobe, ActionSA’s Zwakele Mncwango, Rise Mzansi’s Nonkululeko Hlongwane-Mhlongo, but to name a few.
IOL deputy editor Lee Rondganger will facilitate the discussions with the representatives who have been nominated as the premier candidates.
STREAM LIVE
Each of the panellists brings a unique perspective and set of experiences to the table, enriching the dialogue and providing valuable insights into the pressing issues facing KwaZulu-Natal and South Africa as a whole.
As the breakfast event approaches, anticipation is high for what promises to be a lively and enlightening discussion.
The audience will include individuals from civil society, activists, and more, who will be able to ask the panellists questions about their views.
Members of the public who are not able to attend are urged to stream the event on YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok.
This Election Panel Discussion event will also be hosted in Johannesburg on Friday, April 26, and in Cape Town on Tuesday, April 30.
IOL