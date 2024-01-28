WATCH: NSFAS, Jacob Zuma, Western Cape Powers Bill tops agenda as ANC NEC resumes

Johannesburg - The ANC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting is scheduled to resume on Sunday at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg. The meeting was adjourned for members to attend a funeral of the late MP, Violet Siwela. Siwela was laid to rest in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga on Saturday.

The meeting will be followed by the NEC Lekgotla which will map out the programme of action for the year ahead. President Cyril Ramaphosa visited Ibandla Lama Nazareth on Saturday. Speaking to the media, ANC’s National spokesperson, Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri, said the two-day meeting will address the issues that have been in the public arena recently.

This included the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), Jacob Zuma, the Western Cape Powers Bill, a report from the Integrity Commission as well as the geopolitical and crucial domestic issues, including key decisions on organisational renewal and political developments. There will be further reaction to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling against the Israeli government by the ANC NEC.

On Friday, the ICJ ruled in favour of South Africa’s request for provisional measures against the Israeli government over the Gaza war. This was heard in the ICJ sitting at The Hague during a landmark decision in a case that has drawn global attention.