Durban - Former South African president Jacob Zuma is an incredible man, uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) spokesperson Carl Niehaus said on Friday.

"He is - as far as I am concerned - an incredible man. Whatever pressures he is faced with - you never see tension," Niehaus told African News Agency (ANA) outside the Durban High Court where Zuma is expected to appear on a raft of corruption charges.

The ANC veteran arrived at court ahead of the proceedings, wearing a suit and no ANC colours. He said he came in his personal capacity to support Zuma, as Zuma supported him when he was in jail.





Zuma will answer to 16 charges that stem from the multi-billion rand arms deal the country negotiated in the late 1990s, along with representatives from French arms manufacturer Thales.

"You don't let a friend and comrade in the dark when he needs you, " Niehaus said.

Niehaus told ANA about his history with Zuma, and how the former president handles stress and said he was supporting Zuma at the court.

He said that he has known Zuma for over 27 years and attended the same Easter church services as the former African National Congress leader.

African News Agency/ANA