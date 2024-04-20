‘We do not fear MK’, Ramaphosa tells supporters in KZN

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the African National Congress (ANC) is not threatened by the emergence of uMkhonto weSzwe (MK) party in KwaZulu-Natal or any party in South Africa. He said the ANC has a strong support base across the country and it will surprise many people at the polls.

Speaking in Durban on Saturday, Ramaphosa said many people have ruled out the fact that the ANC can win with an outright majority. The ANC was fighting for victory in the elections. The formation of the MK party would not threaten the ANC’s chances of retaining power in KZN and Union Buildings.

The ANC has built a solid support base over the years and its supporters will be out in their numbers to vote, the president affirmed. There has been the mobilisation of party structures ahead of the elections. “The ANC has an overarching presence in KZN and all other political parties that are emerging today are trying to nibble the edges and all they will ever do is to nibble at the edges. The ANC has great hegemony and we will emerge victorious because the people of KZN and indeed South Africa love the ANC, Ramaphosa said.

“We are going to have a clear majority. Even recent making of a party called MK party will see what the ANC is all about, even here in KZN. I have no doubt about that. Our strength and our support here is strong.” said Ramaphosa. The MK party is led by former president Jacob Zuma. The ANC and the MK party are involved in a dispute regarding the name and logo.

The High Court in Durban is expected to deliver judgment on the trademark on Monday. The ANC has maintained that the name and logo belong to it. But this is disputed by the MK party.