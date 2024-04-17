ANC not concerned about efforts to oust eThekwini leaders

ANC provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo says there is no need to be concerned about the motions of no confidence that have been put forward to remove the leadership of eThekwini Municipality. ‘The Mercury’ reported on Wednesday that smaller parties have put forward two motions to remove the executive committee and chief whip of council claiming they have failed in their duties.

Exco is made up of ANC councillors which include mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, and three other ANC councillors, three DA councillors, one IFP councillor, one EFF councillor, and NFP councillor Zandile Myeni who is also the deputy mayor of the city. Abantu Batho Congress’ (ABC) leader Philani Mavundla has said in a TV interviews on Tuesday that his party will support these motions. The decision by ABC is a rapture in the relationship between the ANC and ABC. Until recently, the two parties were in coalition agreement. Mavundla was rewarded with the post of the deputy mayor in eThekwini as part of that agreement. But he was ousted in a vote of no confidence. He is now a mayor in Umvoti Municipality.

He is also a target of a separate vote of no confidence there. The vote is led by the IFP and the ANC. Mtolo said the motion in eThekwini will fail. “They (the opposition) know the outcome. It will be the same. They will be defeated. They just decided to make the eThekwini Municipality political football. “They are abusing the weaknesses in law. The law just allows (this),” said Mtolo. making an example of this, he said, “On Monday you can put a vote of no confidence, it is put on an order paper, debated on a Thursday, and if the vote gets defeated, nothing stops you on the following day, you can put (another motion). The law is so vague,” said Mtolo.