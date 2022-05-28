Western Cape speaker Masizole Mnqasela suspended by DA

Cape Town - The DA has suspended Western Cape provincial speaker Masizole Mnqasela after allegations of corruption against him emerged this week. The party said on Saturday that, based on the investigation done, it had decided to suspend Mnqasela. It said it would not interfere with the work of the government or the probe conducted by the Hawks in respect of Mnqasela.

Story continues below Advertisement

Mnqasela was a member of the DA in the National Assembly for many years before he was moved to the province. He has served as speaker of the provincial legislature for some time. The allegations emerged after whistle-blowers accused Mnqasela of abusing travel and subsistence and entertainment allowance claims. DA Western Cape provincial chairperson Jaco Londt said on Saturday that they had taken a decision to suspend Mnqasela pending investigations into the allegations.

They would allow the law to take its course in this matter. He said the party’s provincial executive committee had met on Friday to discuss the issue of Mnqasela. “The PEC’s decision to suspend (Mnqasela) is based on the findings of an investigation report by the DA’s federal legal commission that there was sufficient credibility in the allegations relating to irregularities pertaining to subsistence, travel and entertainment allowance claims,” said Londt.

Story continues below Advertisement

After the allegations were reported and the investigation done by the commission, Mnqasela was given an opportunity to respond to the claims and state why he should not be suspended. Londt said that, after considering the matter and Mnqasela’s response, he was suspended. He said they would not allow any form of corruption in the party. They wanted to ensure their members stuck to the rulebook.

Story continues below Advertisement

If people were involved in illegal activities, the law would take its course. The Hawks would pursue the investigation against Mnqasela and he could face disciplinary action from the DA. [email protected]

Story continues below Advertisement