'When your father's home is on fire, take a bucket to douse flames': Tokyo Sexwale joins ANC campaign trail in Gauteng

"When your father's home is on fire, you don't think twice; you take a bucket and join us to douse the flames." These are the words of ANC veteran Tokyo Sexwale during his party's campaign trail in Gauteng. "You will talk later about what caused the fire and what caused the problems but for now, when you are a soldier on the trenches as Chris Hani was, when there are problems inside the family, they can wait. The house is on fire and that's why we are here," he said.

After years of absence from the political space, the former Gauteng Premier, Sexwale, joined the ANC's election campaign in Ekurhuleni, east of Johannesburg, on Tuesday. His aim is to revive the people's spirits and mobilise voters ahead of the elections. WATCH: Former Gauteng Premier Cde Tokyo Sexwale speaks to media ahead of his ANC Campaign Trail in Katlehong, emphasising the need to revive the ANC#LetsDoMoreTogether #Vote pic.twitter.com/EmwLu3KGBZ — Gauteng ANC #VoteANC (@GautengANC) May 7, 2024 The 2024 national and provincial elections are scheduled to be held on May 29, which is just three weeks from now. During a doorstep interview, Sexwale told the media that the ANC was facing difficulties as the elections were looming and it needed massive support to remain in power and continue serving the people of South Africa.

HAPPENING NOW: Former Gauteng Premier Cde Tokyo Sexwale has arrived in Katlehong where he will be leading the ANC Campaign Trail ⚫️🟢🟡#LetsDoMoreTogether#VoteANC pic.twitter.com/e5wasGhDry — Gauteng ANC #VoteANC (@GautengANC) May 7, 2024 Sexwale is one of the many giants that the ruling party has unleashed to the ground to strengthen its support base as the election road gets tighter. Former President Thabo Mbeki, along with former Deputy Presidents David Mabuza and Kgalema Motlanthe, have already hit the ground running since last week. Sexwale said there was still hope within the ANC to lead the people hence they are on the ground to help it win the elections.

"The wheels have not all fallen off, the screws are loose, but this wagon, this vehicle of the ANC, is still on, that's why we are here. Our people still have a belief in what the ANC can achieve with them and for them. We still have our wheels, we are just here to tighten them up," he said. He promised the people that the ANC will ensure that they deal with their mistakes and lead the people.