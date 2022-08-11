Zimbabwe appeals to its citizens in South Africa to respect the host nation’s laws

Pretoria – Zimbabwe’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Frederick Shava, has called on Zimbabweans based in South Africa to respect the host nation’s laws and shun crime. Shava, a career diplomat who was appointed last year to lead Zimbabwe’s re-engagement agenda by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, was attending the mid-term review of the Bi-National Commission (BNC) which he co-chaired with Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor.

“I would like to reiterate our appeal to Zimbabweans in South Africa to observe and respect the laws of South Africa,” he said. “It is a must for each and every Zimbabwean to promote and protect the good image of Zimbabwe wherever they are.” Shava said the Harare government does not condone any criminal acts, by its citizens sojourning in South Africa.

“We condemn all and any form of criminality on the part of our nationals in South Africa and elsewhere in the world,” he said. Anti-immigrant sentiments in South Africa are at boiling point, following an incident where eight young women were allegedly gang-raped while filming a music video at a mine dump in Krugersdorp last month. In the aftermath, police arrested more than 80 illegal miners who include Zimbabweans, Mozambicans and Basotho.

On Wednesday, seven men appeared before the Krugersdorp Magistrate’s Court, facing multiple counts of rape, sexual assault, robbery with aggravating circumstances and the Contravention of South Africa’s Immigration Act. Shava said it is important to note that migration is a worldwide phenomenon which is best managed through co-ordinated actions. “In respect of our two countries, there are ongoing, even current joint activities at the Beitbridge/Musina Border to combat criminal activities such as unauthorised entry and smuggling of goods. We encourage our law enforcement agencies to continue their co-operation in efforts aimed at combating cross border criminality between our two countries,” he said.

“I wish to assure you that Zimbabwe is ready to engage with South Africa in accentuating the positive effects of migration, while minimising the negative elements of migration.” Earlier, Pandor said Pretoria is grateful for the supportive role played by the neighbouring country in arresting the scourge of illegal migration. “Dear minister, I’m sure you are aware that effective management of immigration has been an ongoing challenge for our government,” she said.

