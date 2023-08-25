Zimbabwe election results: Zanu-PF insists early projections show President Emmerson Mnangagwa has won

As results from the tightly-contested general elections in Zimbabwe continue to trickle from various polling stations across the country, the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (Zanu-PF) on Friday said projections showed that its candidate, incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa was set for victory. Treasurer General of Zanu-PF, Patrick Chinamasa told local and international media at a briefing at party’s headquarters in Harare that projections showed that Mnangagwa will comfortably win with a margin between 60 and 65 percent.

“On the basis of what we have, we are on full target with our projections, with our predictions. We are on full target to achieve a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly - already we are there,” said Chinamasa. “We are also on target to achieve our target of 60 to 65 percent for our president in this election. That is what we set out to project. We are very grateful to the electorate, that in fact this has been achieved.” Treasurer General of Zanu PF, Patrick Chinamasa - Zimbabwe's former justice minister Patrick Chinamasa. File Picture: REUTERS/Howard Burditt Chinamasa was standing in for Zanu-PF secretary general Obert Moyo.

He said Zanu-PF’s projections are formulated from what the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has been publishing at polling stations, and what the party’s electoral agents have been collating. Given the tense situation in the country, and a history of post-electoral violence in the country linked to disputed results, Chinamasa said anyone who instigates for violence would be punished. “The electorate, the population, the public is advised strongly not to listen to the rantings of Chamisa (Nelson Chamisa, leader of the main opposition the Citizens Coalition for Change) … basically he is seeking to disturb the peace that has characterized these elections,” said Chinamasa.

“He has been claiming that he won - that is a lie, a falsehood that he is perpetrating. He has also been saying he will not accept the results - he can be entitled to his opinion. What is important is what ZEC has announced,” he said. “He is daydreaming. It’s very clear that Chamisa is seeking to provoke and to breach peace. I want to say this - any incitement to violence, he will have to face up to law enforcement agencies. Zanu PF, its supporters and people – we have no responsibility to maintain peace and order in this country; it is the responsibility of law enforcement agencies.” A photogrid of Zimbabwe's incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Zimbabwe's main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, president of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC). Photos by Adrian DENNIS and Jekesai NJIKIZANA / various sources / AFP) On the other hand, the Chamisa-led CCC is also claiming victory from the harmonized elections in Zimbabwe.

Also doing well in Masvingo, Midlands, Mash East and Central! #ThisTime — nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) August 24, 2023 Earlier, Chamisa posted on X: “Thank you Zimbabwe. On the presidential (elections), you the citizens are scoring big in Bulawayo, Harare, Matebeleland South, Matebeleland North, Manicaland, Mashonaland West (provinces). Also doing well in Masvingo, Midlands, Mashonaland East and Central #ThisTime”. On Wednesday, Mnangagwa through a special proclamation extended voting by another day after long delays marred the first day of voting at different polling stations.

Long queues were seen at several polling stations across Zimbabwe on Wednesday – the first day of the elections - as millions of Zimbabweans lined up to participate in the tightly contested general elections. Former president of Zimbabwe Robert Mugabe. File Picture: Philimon Bulawayo / Reuters The elections this week were the country’s second general elections since the removal of long-time ruler Robert Mugabe who had governed the landlocked Southern African nation for 37 years. Almost seven million Zimbabweans were registered to vote, in a country with a population of more than 15 million.