Zulu King asked to return to his palace to perform some of his traditional duties

Durban – A committee of Zulu royals and amakhosi (chiefs) has pleaded with the Zulu nation's King, Misuzulu KaZwelithini, to be stationed at his palace at all times so that he can perform all the rituals only reserved for him. The king currently spends most of his time holed up in a mansion in one of the posh suburbs of Durban.

The request came out of a meeting the committee (known as Abakhuseli Besihlali in Zulu) held in Ulundi on Thursday. Their meeting follows two others of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi and amakhosi which was held in Empangeni and another one between Buthelezi and heads of Zulu royal houses in Ulundi.

“As a preamble to their resolutions, members of Abakhuseli beSihlalo wholeheartedly pledged their loyalty to His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini. "Members hoped that all Zulu protocols, philosophies and values will be observed and adhered to all the time. “They trust that His Majesty will have this as a priority as he nurtures us in our continuous endeavour to unpack our national dream as we advance towards our destiny.

“Further, Abakhuseli Besihlalo urged the Prime Minister to the King and the Zulu nation to continue to guide, protect and motivate the Zulu nation to always be what they ought to be,” the committee said in its statement. In one of their resolutions, they said King Misuzulu should return to his palace, KwaKhangelamankene, in Nongoma northern KwaZulu-Natal, to perform his duties. “That it was desirable and urgent that His Majesty is available to members of royalty and amakhosi who seek advice and have rituals to perform in a palace, for example ukuthela amanzi (anointing of amakhosi by His Majesty).

“This is only possible when His Majesty is at the Palace (esiGodlweni),” they said in their resolutions. They also asked Buthelezi to sign the affidavits for the court case over the throne brought by Prince Simakade Zulu. However, that's only if they come from Straus Daly, the Durban law firm that was recently dumped by the King in favour of a new law firm based in Richards Bay.

“That the Prime Minister to the King and the Zulu Nation (Buthelezi) is requested to sign affidavits, adding to the 25 he has signed only if requested to do so by old attorneys who have been presented to Indlunkulu and amakhosi.” The issue of the affidavits has been a thorny one since the start of the feud between Buthelezi and King Misuzulu over the sacking of former Judge Jerome Ngwenya as the chairperson of Ingonyama Trust Board and replaced with Inkosi Thanduyise Mzimela. Buthelezi told the meeting in Mpangeni that the king said he was willing to lose the throne rather than change his appointment of Mzimela.

King Misuzulu’s spokesperson, Prince Simphiwe Zulu, said the king was undertaking all his royal duties like anointing amakhosi. “He has already anointed the installation of some of them like Inkosi of the Miya’s in Uthukela district, he has already anointed the Inkosi of the Buthelezis of Mpithimphithi. “What is left now are dates for their installation, so the King is performing all his duties.