The two Zulu princes who were involved in a car accident on Thursday on their way home to attend the court case over the throne in Pretoria are said to be on the mend. Prince Vanana Zulu and Prince Simphiwe Zulu, who are both loyalists of King Misuzulu kaZwethini, are from the KwaMinyamanzi royal house.

They were rushed to hospital in critical condition after the accident around Springs in Gauteng on Thursday afternoon. The Zulu royals were returning from Pretoria, where they took part in the three-day hearing where Prince Simakade challenged President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to recognise King Misuzulu as the traditional leader of the Zulu nation. According to IOL sources within the Zulu royal household, the two princes were travelling in a car with other royal family members when it overturned.

Prince Vanana was appointed on September 23 by King Misuzulu to command the Zulu regiments together with Sipho Mhlongo, while Prince Simphiwe is the king’s representative in the house of traditional leaders. During the court case, Prince Vanana was the one commanding the Zulu regiments, who camped inside and outside the court. On Friday, the Premier of KwaZulu-Natal said they had received reports that while both were taken to hospital, fortunately, they are not on the critical care list and are receiving appropriate medical care and attention.

“We wish to convey our heartfelt prayers for Prince Simphiwe and Prince Vanana to have a swift and complete recovery after the accident. "May they gain back their strength so they can soon be back on their feet, healthy, and with their families. “The Zulu Royal Household and the Monarchy are key institutions in the protection of customary law and traditional leadership,” Dube-Ncube said.