Zuma promises to crack down on parallel structures in MK party

Former president Jacob Zuma has given a hint on why some leaders of uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party were removed. This week the MK party axed interim youth leader Bonginkosi Khanyile, secretary-general of the youth Gaan Cibane, interim deputy youth league president Thapelo Maisha and interim provincial co-ordinator for Gauteng Gazuzu Nduli.

The MK Party said they will be deployed in strategic positions, but did not give further reasons on their removals. But Zuma said they will deal with people who are running parallel structures in the MK party. However, he said they will give reasons later why people were removed. He did not mention anyone by name.

Zuma said on Thursday there were people within the party who were running parallel structures and the MK party only has interim structures. He said they had to act and remove those who were involved in parallel structures. Zuma said they will provide more details later on why some of the people were removed from the party structures.

The former president was addressing party supporters outside the Johannesburg High Court after the postponement of his case to privately prosecute president Cyril Ramaphosa. The MK party would not allow people who want to take over structures by force. They will focus on permanent structures after the elections. But for now the party had interim structures and would not allow bullies who want to take over their structures, Zuma said.

“That is why from time to time we are making announcements that we have removed this one because he has done this and that. We will tell you later what they have done,” said Zuma without mentioning anyone by name. “There are parallel structures. Some of the people even carry firearms. I want you to know that we are not like other parties, we are a different party. We want to do things our own way. Those who want to take positions by force, sorry. We said the interim structures are interim, they can’t be anything else. They are not permanent, they are interim. If you are given that position in the interim structure work hard to show you can lead even in a permanent structure,” said Zuma. After the elections the MK party will start to focus on the other matters.

They want to build a party that respects the nation and the elderly. This was the party that they will build in the next few months. [email protected]