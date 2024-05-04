Zuma wants five ConCourt judges removed from IEC matter, citing ‘bias’

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is among the six Constitutional Court judges who former president Jacob Zuma has launched a counter application to have them removed when the court hears his matter on Friday. The ConCourt is expected to hear the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC)’s challenge on whether Zuma can serve as a member of Parliament.

This is 19 days before the 2024 national and provincial elections on May 29. The move comes after the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) challenged Zuma’s candidacy in the upcoming elections. The Electoral Court ruled that he would be on the ballot, representing the newly-formed party. The judges which Zuma wants recused include Mbuyiseli Madlanga, Steven Majiedt, Nonkosi Mhlantla, Leona Theron, Zukisa Tshiqi and Zondo.

Despite Zondo being on the list, he has not been part of the line-up to hear Zuma’s case. Zuma, now leader of Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, said he and his party are of the firm view or reasonable apprehension that a minimum of six of the justices are tainted by bias and accordingly not fit to sit in the adjudication panel for his case with the IEC. This is because, according to Zuma, these are judges who presided over and adjudicated his contempt of court proceedings in 2021.