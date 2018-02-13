Johannesburg - A scheduled cabinet meeting that was planned to take place on Wednesday has been postponed, Communications Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said on Tuesday.

Kubayi said government was aware of developments within the ANC.

"We are alive to the developments taking place in the ruling party. Government reassures South Africans that service delivery will not be impacted upon," said Kubayi.

The postponement of the cabinet meeting comes after the ANC confirmed that its National Executive Committee had taken a decision to recall Zuma.

Zuma has been served with a letter explaining the NEC's decision.

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule said Zuma would respond on Wednesday, which may explain why the cabinet meeting has been cancelled.

Cabinet meetings are usually chaired by the President, are attended by ministers and take place twice a month.

Speculation is set to increase as this is the first cabinet meeting to be postponed due to political issues in the ANC.

Pressure for Zuma to resign is mounting both from the ANC's alliance partners, civil society and opposition political parties.

