Zuma’s MK party polls ahead of EFF in latest survey

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, led by former president Jacob Zuma, could do better than the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the elections after the latest poll found it could get 13% of the national vote.
The Brenthurst Foundation poll, conducted in February, found that the EFF support could remain at 10%.
The survey found that the ANC’s support at national level will drop to 39%.
The Democratic Alliance (DA) which lost its support in the 2019 national elections, could increase its vote to 27% in May.
The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), which has been on a resurgence in KwaZulu-Natal after it won most of the municipalities in 2021, could see its support drop to 2% at national level.
In Gauteng, which is a key province for the ANC and opposition parties, the survey found that the Multiparty Charter will get 38% and the ANC will slip below it at 34%.
The DA will get 32% of the vote in Gauteng, the survey found.
The EFF and MK party will get 11% and 6%, respectively.
In KwaZulu-Natal, the MK party was polled at 25% and the ANC at 20%. The IFP and DA are sitting at 19% each and the EFF is at 14%.
Zuma announced his party in December last year. In the list of candidates of the MK party that are going to Parliament, Zuma is topping the list, followed by the founder of the party, Jabulani Khumalo.
Zuma’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and former ANC MP Des van Rooyen is also on the list of the MK party.
