Zuma’s MK party polls ahead of EFF in latest survey

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, led by former president Jacob Zuma, could do better than the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the elections after the latest poll found it could get 13% of the national vote. The Brenthurst Foundation poll, conducted in February, found that the EFF support could remain at 10%.

The survey found that the ANC’s support at national level will drop to 39%. The Democratic Alliance (DA) which lost its support in the 2019 national elections, could increase its vote to 27% in May. The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), which has been on a resurgence in KwaZulu-Natal after it won most of the municipalities in 2021, could see its support drop to 2% at national level.

In Gauteng, which is a key province for the ANC and opposition parties, the survey found that the Multiparty Charter will get 38% and the ANC will slip below it at 34%. The DA will get 32% of the vote in Gauteng, the survey found. The EFF and MK party will get 11% and 6%, respectively.