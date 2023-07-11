Rand water shutdown: Here is where you can find water tankers near you

While Johannesburg residents who will be affected by the massive water shutdown across the city from Tuesday night have been advised to stock up on water, there will be water tankers available at strategic points in the affected areas. Rand Water announced that a 58-hour planned water shutdown will take place from 7pm on Tuesday to Friday morning. However, the water utility has warned that full water supply may take up to two weeks to recover.

The water utility is replacing a valve at the Vereeniging Water Treatment Plant. It is also tying in two valves between the A19 and B14 pipelines, and installing a valve at the Eikenhof Booster Pumping. It is also replacing a valve at Zuikerbosch Water Treatment Plant and we are working on the electrical boards at the Lethabo Pumping Station. Water tankers will be available at a number of strategic points across the city, including hospitals, schools, clinics, old age homes, shopping centres and malls and police stations. Roving tankers will also be moving around within communities for those who cannot get to standing tankers.

Here is where you can find water tankers near you: Residents are also encouraged to subscribe on the Johannesburg Water website, to its SMS notification service for alerts on planned or unplanned service interruptions.

