Sasol’s AGM ends in chaos after protesters storm the meeting

Sasol’s annual general meeting (AGM) that was held in Johannesburg on Friday morning failed to get off the ground after protesters from a climate activist group stormed the event. The climate activists from Extinction Rebellion are calling for change in the energy space. Their manifesto says that they have a shared vision of change and they are orientated towards “creating a world that is fit for generations to come”.

The group protested Sasol’s new climate report. The group was asked by a number of Sasol employees and leadership members to leave, but they failed to do so. As a result, the event was cancelled as the group kept shouting “we want to breathe, Sasol stinks”.

In other Sasol news, the energy company also announced that that Simon Baloyi will take on the role of President and CEO from April 1, 2024. The former CEO, Fleetwood Grobler is said to continue with Sasol in an executive advisor role until the end of December 2024. "We believe that his strategic outlook, excellent leadership skills, technical and business acumen and deep experience of our operations will stand him in excellent stead to take over the helm," Sasol said in its statement on Friday.