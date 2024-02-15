Solar PV industry body denies that solar was to blame for Stage 6 load shedding

Solar specialists have rebutted Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa’s statements over the weekend on the cause of an uptick in load shedding, saying they were not true. In a media presentation, the minister cited “non-performing renewables” as one of the reasons why Stage 6 rolling blackouts were introduced.

The chief executive of the Solar PV Industry Association (SAPVIA), Dr Rethabile Melamu said that this statement was false. “We hold the minister in the highest of respect. He has an important role to play in guiding the nation towards an energy-secure future where our economy can once again grow and flourish,” she said. “We believe he deeply understands the role that various energy types play in the realisation of this dream, and it is for this reason that we wish to factually correct his statements.”

Melamu said the minister’s remarks distorted the significance of renewable energy (particularly solar PV) in the country’s energy mix. When Stage 6 was declared late Saturday evening, total renewable production was 1,661MW, more than double that of the previous week, when load shedding was at Stage 2, said the association. Wind and solar PV generation are said to have accounted for 95% of the average hourly renewable production from January 28 to February 11, a period of 360 hours.

Without renewable energy generation, Stages 7 and 8 would have been supposedly adopted. For the minister’s reference period, Wednesday, February 7 to Sunday, February 11, SAPVIA stated that the average hourly renewable output was 2,098MW, sheltering South Africa from nearly two phases of load shedding. “I look forward to the chance of engaging directly with the Ministry to ensure an accurate reflection of solar PV’s contribution,” added Melamu.