Friday, February 9, 2024

Sona 2024: Ramaphosa zones in on plans to restore SA’s ports and rail network

Delivering his eighth Sona on Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa shared government’s plans to restore the country’s ports and railway system to world-class standards. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/Independent Media

Delivering his eighth Sona on Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa shared government's plans to restore the country's ports and railway system to world-class standards. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/Independent Media

Published 5h ago

An international team has been appointed to help expand and improve the Port of Durban, which is expected to help alleviate the backlog of trucks and ships waiting to enter the Durban harbour.

According to President Cyril Ramaphosa, this is just one of government’s plans to create an efficient working system at Transnet.

Delivering his eighth State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday, Ramaphosa said government is taking action to improve the country's ports and rail network, and restore them to world-class standards.

"We have set out a clear roadmap to stabilise the performance of Transnet and reform our logistics system. Working closely with business and labour, we have established dedicated teams to turn around five strategic corridors that transport goods for export purposes," he said.

Ramaphosa added that the number of ships waiting to berth at the Port of Durban – which has experienced severe congestion in recent months – has reduced from more than 60 ships in mid-November to just 12 ships at the end of January.

He said government is overhauling the freight rail system by allowing private rail operators to access the rail network.

Ramaphosa added that with the current conflict in the Middle East affecting shipping traffic through the Suez Canal, South Africa is well positioned to offer bunkering services for ships that will be rerouted via our shores.

IOL

