Road Freight Association welcomes Transnet increase in rail volumes

The Road Freight Association has welcomed the news of Transnet reporting that they have seen an increase in rail volumes in the fourth quarter of 2023. Transnet said last week that their quarterly performance rate of delivery to the Richards Bay Coal Terminal (RBCT) increased from 47,10 million tons in the third quarter to 48,74 million tons in the fourth quarter. Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association, said the RFA welcomes all real and sustainable improvement in the logistics operations of Transnet, especially when it comes to the ports and rails. “This means that road freight can be assured of far better efficiency for its clients, better value for money and a better combined logistical value chain.”

Kelly said the association stills wants to see a significant reduction in trucks on the road. “While Transnet has made forecasts on improvements, and has reported turnaround, the proof will be in the reduction and eventual removal of the huge queuing of trucks that have become a daily occurrence on many approaches and routes to and from the ports and the mining areas within South Africa.” Kelly said independent figures (from mining houses and global customers) will be the litmus test of exactly how Transnet is improving. “The challenges faced in serviceability, maintenance and security need to have sustainable interventions and solutions, which remain in place and are not one-hit-wonders resulting in further dismay and delay.” Kelly said the RFA is encouraged as all other role players in the logistics chain that crucial exports and imports will begin to flow seamlessly, efficiently, securely and reliably across the various supportive modes, and will begin to flow seamlessly, efficiently, securely and reliably across the various supportive modes.”