67 Pakistani nationals denied entry at OR Tambo and sent back home at own cost

At least 67 Pakistani nationals were denied entry into South Africa at the OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday and were sent back home at their own cost. Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi welcomed the interception of Pakistani nationals who wanted to enter the country without complying with the immigration laws of the country.

Motsoaledi said the Pakistanis were denied entry in the early hours of Sunday after they failed the immigration test, which included questions on how long their visas entitled them to be in the country. “They have been sent back to Pakistan - at their own cost. This is a result of a sting operation that was put together after observing certain trends that were suspicious and did not make sense. “They were interviewed by immigration officers and they were asked about where they going and about the purpose of being in South Africa and where they were going to stay given that they were coming here for the first time.

“Essentially, these people wanted to come to South Africa but were unable to explain where they were going and for what reason. There is no other way. They have to return to their home country. We can’t allow such people to enter the country,” said Motsoaledi. Motsoaledi said the group with questionable visas were in a flight of 268 passengers that departed for South Africa from Dubai. Motsoaledi said a team comprising the Department of Home Affairs Counter Corruption Branch, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), the State Security Agency, and the Border Management Authority was put together to conduct the sting.