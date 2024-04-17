Another three people have won Powerball jackpots! Here’s how much each person won

Another three people have won the Powerball jackpots from Tuesday night’s (April 15) draw. One person won the Powerball jackpot and walks away with R13,309,154.20.

Two other people won the Powerball Plus jackpot and will each walk away with R2,901,985. According to the Ithuba draw sheet two people had five correct numbers in the Powerball jackpot, second division, and will get R158,338.50 each. This month, five people won millions of rands in the Powerball and Powerball Plus jackpot from the April 5 draw.

Three people shared the R131 million PowerBall jackpot, and each person walked away with a staggering R44,762,152.47. The other two people shared the Powerball Plus jackpot and bagged R17,372,610.60 each. Speaking about the multiple jackpot wins Ithuba’s CEO Charmaine Mabuza said: "Creating five multi-millionaires in one draw underscores the National Lottery’s role as a beacon of hope and prosperity for South Africans.“

One of the winners of the R17m Powerball Plus jackpot is a “dedicated” general practioner who said he would not quit his day job. According to Ithuba, the winner plans to renovate his house which he’s been yearning to do for a while now, and give some of his winnings to a church. The Powerball jackpot for the April 19 draw is estimated at R 5,000,000 and the Powerball jackpot is estimated at R 3,000,000.