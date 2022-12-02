Cat with nine political lives - Mabuza is right man for the job if Ramaphosa resigns, says Bantu Holomisa

Pretoria - Leader of the United Democratic Movement (UDM), General Bantu Holomisa, says Deputy President David Mabuza is the obvious choice and capable candidate to take over the reins at Union Buildings ahead of the ANC elective conference if embattled President Cyril Ramaphosa steps down in the wake of the damning Phala Phala report. Speaking to broadcaster Newzroom Afrika, Holomisa said Mabuza has been exemplary as deputy president, and there is no need for panic if Ramaphosa resigns.

“It could still happen (Mabuza replacing Ramaphosa). There is no need to press panic buttons on this, where people say we need to look for another one to act. David Mabuza, in actual fact, if you look at the way he handled himself in that office, he never wanted to compete with Cyril Ramaphosa or to overshadow him,” said Holomisa. “He always took a back seat, but when he is called up to do the work, to go and answer questions in Parliament, he has done so. He can still act, but … South Africa needs an interim government until 2024 elections. You cannot expect ANC to self-correct itself. These guys, most of them, not all, are tainted.” Holomisa reiterated calls for Ramaphosa to vacate the Union Buildings “immediately”.

In a surprise move on Thursday evening, the Presidency announced that Ramaphosa would not be addressing the nation that day but added that his address to the nation was imminent. A spokesperson said Ramaphosa was not in the least perturbed by the mounting calls for him to step down following the release of the Phala Phala report by an independent panel on Wednesday. Informally referred to as “the cat” in South African political circles, Mabuza, who is also ANC deputy president, on Thursday cancelled his public appearance, which was supposed to be at the World Aids Day event in Bloemfontein, where he was to be the keynote speaker as the country commemorates this important day.

"The Deputy President, in his capacity as chairperson of the South National Aids Council, will no longer deliver the main address at the World Aids Day commemoration event. The minister of health, Dr Joe Phaahla, will now deliver the main message on behalf of the chairperson," a statement said. Mabuza’s convoy was involved in a freak accident in Middleburg, Mpumalanga, earlier this month. One of his Presidential Protection Service (PPS) died on the scene, and two others were seriously injured, but the deputy president was not in the crashed car. IOL