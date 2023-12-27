Christmas babies: South Africa welcomed 1,708 infants, and 145 of the mothers are teenagers

More than 1,700 babies were delivered at public health facilities across South Africa on Christmas Day, the national department of health has announced. Spokesperson for the department of health, Foster Mohale said the finally tally shows that South Africa welcomed 1,708 infants on Christmas Day.

“The country’s public health facilities have safely delivered 1,708 healthy babies this year on Christmas Day, as compared to 1,414 delivered in 2022. This number consists of 840 baby boys and 868 baby girls,” said Mohale. “The department of health congratulates the health workers, especially the midwives for successful and safe delivery of these bundles of joy, and wishes all parents, including more than 145 teen mothers all the best throughout parenting journey.” Gauteng Health and Wellness MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko shares a present with Mamello Motloung with her baby girl Katleho who was born on Christmas Day at Sebokeng Hospital. Picture: Itumeleng English/ Independent Newspapers. Mohale said the department is scaling up human milk banking for survival and healthy growth for babies born to mothers who are unable to breastfeed, to ensure no baby is deprived nutritious breastmilk.

Provincial breakdown of babies delivered on Christmas Day: Gauteng - 387 KwaZulu-Natal - 255 Western Cape - 231 Eastern Cape - 221 Limpopo - 209 Mpumalanga - 161 North West - 121 Free State - 76 Northern Cape - 47 On Tuesday, IOL reported that the Limpopo province welcomed 209 newborn babies delivered at public health facilities on Christmas Day, but concerns were raised as it emerged that the youngest mother who gave birth is aged 15. Limpopo MEC for Health, Dr Phophi Ramathuba welcoming some of the 209 babies delivered at public health facilities across the province. Picture: Supplied Provincial MEC for Health in Limpopo, Dr Phophi Ramathuba expressed concern as the statistics show that of the more than 200 mothers who delivered on Christmas Day, at least 50 of them are teenage girls. “Out of the 209 deliveries that we received over the Christmas Day - 106 being boys and 103 being girls, we were so excited because all the babies and their mothers are in good condition.

“However, when we had to register a number of 50 teenage mothers, while majority of them are those who are 18 and 19, but we are worried about a sizeable number (of mothers) who are 16,” Ramathuba spoke to broadcaster Newzroom Afrika. “The main worry was this one of a 15-year-old who was the actually the first baby that we received on Christmas, at 00:05. It was a 1,0 kilogrammes baby delivered by a 15-year-old mother, and that was a serious concern for us.” Provincial statistics show that in comparison with 2022, the number of teenage girls who delivered babies on Christmas Day has increased.

“In 2022, there were 33 teenage mothers, and in 2023, the number rose to 50, indicating an increase of 17,” said Limpopo provincial health spokesperson, Thilivhali Muavha. Last month, IOL reported that a report into teenage pregnancy lifted the lid on provinces where most of the young girls, between the ages of 10 and 19, gave birth during the 2022/23 financial year. The Department of Social Development’s report stated that out of the 88,122 schoolgirls, between the ages of 15 and 19, who gave birth in hospitals, 25,239 were in KwaZulu-Natal.