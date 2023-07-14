Independent Online
‘Come claim your prize!’ Ithuba urges R44 million Lotto winner who played via Standard Bank

Someone scored a whopping R44 million on the Lotto, but they’ve not come forward to claim the windfall. File Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Published 18m ago

Share

The National Lottery Ithuba is urging the winner of the R44 million Lotto jackpot from the July 12 draw to come claim their prize at their earliest convenience.

They said the ticket worth “an astonishing” R44,331,253.90 was purchased on the Standard Bank platform.

“We extend our warmest congratulations to the winner on their life-changing fortune,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza.

“As excitement surges through the National Lottery community and the nation, Ithuba urges the winner to come forward and claim their incredible jackpot winnings,” she said.

Mabuza said their team was ready to assist the winner in the smooth and secure process of claiming their winnings.

“Our priority is to safeguard the winner's identity and to preserve their privacy throughout this journey,” she said.

Ithuba said that to claim the jackpot, the winner must provide the following essential documents:

– Valid identification proof (passport, driver's license, etc.)

– Winning ticket(s) for verification

– Contact details (phone number, email address, etc.)

– Bank account details for the transfer of funds

Mabuza reminded players that all winners bagging more than R50,000 receive free financial and trauma counselling and that all winnings are tax-free.

In addition, all National Lottery tickets remain valid for up to 365 days from the date of the draw.

Ithuba said all winning tickets not validated within that period automatically expire, and any unclaimed winnings from expired tickets are transferred to the National Lottery Distribution Trust Fund for reallocation to charitable causes.

IOL News

