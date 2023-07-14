R44 million Lotto jackpot winner has not come forward to claim their prize

The winner of the life-changing R44 million Lotto jackpot has not come forward to claim their winnings. On Friday morning National Lottery Ithuba confirmed that the winner had not come forward.

However, they said the winner had won via online banking. They did not provide any further details and said more information would be provided once the winner comes forward. The jackpot was bagged from the July 12 draw and according to Ithuba the winner has 365 days to claim their prize.

According to the information received from Mokwane Mathibela, Ithuba’s Draw Officer, the winner will walk away with R44,331,253.90 for draw 2350. Saturday’s Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 jackpots have rolled over to an estimated R22,5 million and R12 million, respectively. This week a Joburg mother who won R3,9 million in the Powerball jackpot said her first plans to spend her money included installing solar panels at her business.